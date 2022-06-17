Bundox Bocce holds Family Day on Sundays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can treat your Dad to some Bocce Ball this weekend at Bundox Bocce at the Renaissance Reno.

Every Sunday they hold a Family Day, which means familys can play for free from noon to 4p.m.

Bocce ball is an Italian game, similar to shuffleboard. You’ll start by rolling a ball. Then you have to roll yours as close to it as you can. You’ll be playing against someone trying to do the same, so you can try to knock away their balls as well.

Bundox Bocce has several indoor Bocce courts and even a couple outside. The ones outside are dog friendly. They also have arcade games, pool tables, and a bar and grill. Everything is first come first serve.

