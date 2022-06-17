Bear gets into Airbnb, ransacks house looking for food

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - CHP Truckee is using a recent incident in the Northstar area to raise awareness about bear safety.

Officers assisted the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night after reports of an extremely aggressive bear inside an Airbnb. According to CHP, the bear got in through an open window and ransacked the house looking for food. The guests had locked themselves inside bedrooms, the CHP said. They added that the bear charged officers multiple times.

They eventually got the bear outside and discovered it had three cubs with it who were in a tree.

“Just a reminder to be bear aware out there,” the CHP said in a Facebook post. It also offered some bear safety tips from the National Park Service.

Good reminder to all who live up here and all that come to play up here, you are in Bear country and it was their home first!!!

