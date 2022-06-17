Baker’s Mark: Make the perfect summer snack with these watermelon crispy treats

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are better than a cold, juicy watermelon in the hot summer heat. But when watermelon isn’t available, these watermelon shaped rice crispy treats are a good alternative!

Carissa Byram, the home-baker behind Sweet Strokes, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make them!

Ingredients:

Coconut oil

Marshmallows

Rice Crispy cereal

Flavoring

Pink food coloring

Melted green candy melts

Melted milk chocolate or chocolate chips

Directions:

Start by heating your marshmallows and coconut oil in the pan and add your pink food coloring and flavoring. Once completely melted, pour in your cereal and mix well. When mixed, press into a pan (lining with parchment paper make it for easy clean-up). While it cools, get your green chocolate and milk chocolate ready for decorating. Once crispy treats have cooled and set, cut into triangles, dip the top part of your “rind” in green chocolate. Add your dots of melted milk chocolate (or chocolate chips) for “seeds” and chill in fridge until set. Enjoy!

Follow Sweet Strokes on Facebook. This is where you can also place an order for yourself or your loved ones.

