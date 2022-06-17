Baker’s Mark: Make the perfect summer snack with these watermelon crispy treats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Few things are better than a cold, juicy watermelon in the hot summer heat. But when watermelon isn’t available, these watermelon shaped rice crispy treats are a good alternative!
Carissa Byram, the home-baker behind Sweet Strokes, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make them!
Ingredients:
- Coconut oil
- Marshmallows
- Rice Crispy cereal
- Flavoring
- Pink food coloring
- Melted green candy melts
- Melted milk chocolate or chocolate chips
Directions:
- Start by heating your marshmallows and coconut oil in the pan and add your pink food coloring and flavoring.
- Once completely melted, pour in your cereal and mix well.
- When mixed, press into a pan (lining with parchment paper make it for easy clean-up).
- While it cools, get your green chocolate and milk chocolate ready for decorating.
- Once crispy treats have cooled and set, cut into triangles, dip the top part of your “rind” in green chocolate.
- Add your dots of melted milk chocolate (or chocolate chips) for “seeds” and chill in fridge until set.
- Enjoy!
