Veterans getting back on a healthier track

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After a couple of years available only on video conferencing because of COVID--Veterans can now take advantage of a MOVE class in person at the VA Hospital in Reno. As the name implies, students are encouraged to MOVE.

But here they also learn about nutrition, lifestyle changes and wellbeing.

The Veterans are typically referred here by their primary physician. But, there might be a perception meeting once a week might not make a difference to the students.

But Jon Gilett would beg to differ.

“It’s been great,” says Gilett. “Actually, the first six months, I’ve lost 12 pounds which is good. You want to do that slowly. I’ve seen a drop in my blood pressure already,” he says.

CDC research has shown patients—41% of those surveyed-- say they avoided routine medical care because of concerns over COVID.

With restrictions lifted, some of those same patients are getting back to scans, blood tests, or in this case, in-person classes to address health problems or potential health problems which may have been a concern two years ago.

Dietitian Nicole Dean has been teaching this class for more than three years.

While she says the video conferencing of these classes is still on-going for many of the Veterans, there’s nothing like in-person instruction and interaction.

“They start to get to know each other,” says Dean. “And they will bring up some personal things they are struggling with. And they are there to help each other out,” she says.

Dean says besides her, a behavioral psychologist and exercise physiologist also coordinate the class to give Veterans a better idea of what a well-rounded healthier lifestyle can look like.

Veteran Bob Edwards tells us he started the program in the middle of COVID. He’s a firm believer in the benefits of MOVE and says it’s never too late to make your health a priority.

“Yea, one step at a time,” say Edwards.

Veterans and for that matter other medical patients are encouraged to get back to medical appointments, exercise classes even lab work or scans that have been put to the side for the last 2 years.

