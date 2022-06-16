Two rescued from Tahoe Rim Trail, treated for hypothermia

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding you to plan ahead after rescuing two people from the Tahoe Rim Trail north of Incline Village who were suffering from hypothermia.

The rescue happened Monday, June 13, 2022 around 7 p.m. in the area of Rose Knob. One of the hikers had a medical condition, making it difficult to walk in the cold, the sheriff’s office said.

When crews reached the two people, they discovered that neither had water resistant shoes for the deep snow and their feet were wet and cold. Both were treated for mild hypothermia.

The two were also in an extremely steep, rocky area which made the rescue difficult. Crews had to use a technical rope system to lower the hikers into a drainage so they could walk out from the area. The two people and the rescue teams arrived back at Mount Rose Highway around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“If you’re planning on hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail, please plan ahead and understand that there is still heavy snow making the trail inaccessible without specialized technical equipment. Hikers venturing out in the ‘shoulder season’ should be prepared for heat and cold as weather conditions can change quickly,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

