Reno’s micromobility project now operating in downtown

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno kicked off its micromobility project Wednesday in downtown.

The micromobility lanes on Virginia Street – from Liberty Street to 5th Street-- and 5th Street – from Vine Street to Evans Avenue – provide a special path for lightweight vehicles like scooters or bikes.

It encourages car-free transportation and provides improved access to businesses and health care.

It offers bike rails, reduced lane widths, cycle tracks, lane closures, restriping and protected intersections.

Reno City Council member Devon Reese was on hand and said the city will watch the project, tweak it to improve it and expand it if that’s what the public wants.

