Reno Tahoe Young Professionals Network hosts 9th annual golf tournament benefitting Eddy House

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Tahoe YPN announces the Ninth Annual Golf Tournament to be held at the Lakeridge Golf Course. A portion of the proceeds will go to support Eddy House Reno, a nonprofit dedicated to ending youth homelessness in Northern Nevada and helping at-risk youth develop life and job skills necessary for sustainable independence.

From Eddy House, Precious Kay-Sumption and Jillian Keller, along with YPN PR co-chairs, Megan McNutt and Sandi Parkhurst, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Friday morning’s fundraiser.

The golf tournament starts at 8 a.m. Friday, June 17 at Lakeridge Golf Course (1218 Golf Club Dr.)

Team tickets include golf, cart rental, range balls, hot breakfast and lunch and corkage fee. If you have any questions about the event or would like to purchase tickets or sponsorship packages, please email Chelsea Dethmers at execdirector@renotahoeypn.com.

To learn more about the impact of Eddy House, watch this video. You can also support its mission by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

To learn how to get involved with Reno Tahoe YPN, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

