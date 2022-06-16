Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive: More than 300 steers make their way through Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community lined the streets Thursday morning as the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive made its way to the rodeo grounds at the Reno Sparks Livestock Events Center.

The cattle drive spans the five days leading up to the Reno Rodeo. Volunteer cowboys and cowgirls travel 50 miles from Doyle, Calif. to Reno, down Clear Acre Lane to McCarran Boulevard then down Sutro Street, to deliver more than 300 steers to the rodeo grounds.

This year marks the 103rd-year celebration of the Reno Rodeo with 10 nights of rodeo competition.

Here’s a look at week one events:

Theme Nights

Get in the spirit and support the night’s themes:

· Wrangler Retro Night, Thursday, June 16 – wear your best retro gear

· Patriot Night, Friday, June 17 – wear red, white and blue

· Dodge RAM Night, Saturday, June 18

· NV Energy Foundation Power of Good Night, Sunday, June 19

Slack Events

The Reno Rodeo hosts many competitors each year. Because of the high number of cowboys and cowgirls hoping to enter the arena for the timed events, there is a pre-competition round known as “slack.” These slack events are held in the indoor arena beginning Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and continue through the finals on Saturday, June 25. Free to watch, attendees can see the exciting qualifying rounds of barrel racing, women’s breakaway roping, team roping, tie-down roping and steer wrestling and get to see who will be competing that evening.

Double R Marketplace

Check out the many specialty vendors that are part of the Double R Marketplace. Meander through nearly 100 booths outside and in both the South Exhibit Hall and Indoor Arena for unique finds like custom leather belts and buckles, home furnishings and décor, jerky, sweets and other specialty food items, plus a wide variety of hats, boots, apparel and so much more. The Double R Marketplace is open starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon on the weekends.

Carnival

The highly anticipated carnival rides are back at the rodeo and better than ever. Everyone can take advantage of the all-you–can-ride wristbands on sale daily for $30. With a variety of games and exhilarating rides, the carnival is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and noon to midnight on weekends. And don’t miss the food stands with classic carnival fare like corn dogs, funnel cake and lemonade or all-American grub like mouthwatering barbeque, Texas Taters and the famous Kick-Ass fries – hand cut fries topped with pulled pork, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions and smothered in barbecue sauce.

Championship Drill Team Competition – June 17

Poise, music and equestrian skill all come together Friday, June 17 for the Championship Drill Team competition. From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 10 drill teams from around the region will perform their best, synchronized horseback riding routine for a cheering audience in the indoor arena. Riding teams are judged on general impression, execution of the drill, performance of the horses, originality, crowd appeal and degree of difficulty. One of the most visually intriguing events of the rodeo, don’t miss these talented groups perform. Free to the public June 17 at the indoor arena.

Wild Pony Races – June 17-20

Catch the Wild Pony Races during the evening performance of the Reno Rodeo Friday, June 17 through Monday, June 20. Four teams of three kids ages 8–14 will compete to rope, halter and ride ponies. Teams with the longest ride are deemed the winner.

Reno Rodeo Parade – June 18

After routing through Midtown for a few years and then not being held the last two years, the Reno Rodeo Parade is back and will march through the arch on Saturday, June 18 starting at 10 a.m. The route will travel down Virginia St. starting at the University of Nevada, Reno to 2nd Street and back up Center St. Hometown football star and 2022 Super Bowl Champion, Austin Corbett, will serve as parade marshal. Spectators can expect a big showing for this year’s parade including scores of horses and riders, the Reno Rodeo chuckwagon, Mexican dancing horses, marching bands and more at the free family-friendly event.

Road closures, detours and limited local access along the parade route will be in effect from 8 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Notably, Virginia St. will be closed from Comstock Dr/N. Sierra St. down to 2nd St.; 2nd St. will be closed between Virginia St. and Center St.; Center St. will be closed from 2nd St. to 6th St. All cross streets along the parade route will be limited to local traffic.

Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day — June 19

Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day allows children to learn the ropes of being a cowboy or a cowgirl. Kids’ Day is a free event and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 in the Livestock Events Center. Children will learn about western lifestyle, agriculture, safety and more. Kids’ Day will include numerous animals, interactive vendors, and live displays throughout the indoor arena as well as the Reno Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ Championship.

Special Kids’ Rodeo — June 19

The Special Kids’ Rodeo allows children and young adults with physical and mental exceptionalities to participate in western activities. Participants can interact with animals, rope steer dummies, and ride mechanical bulls and horses. Applications are closed and will be made available next spring for the 2023 rodeo.

For tickets or more information, visit renorodeo.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.