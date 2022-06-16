Advertisement

Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Exam room
Veterans getting back on a healthier track
The scene of a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Rock Blvd. just north of Glendale Ave....
Rock Boulevard reopens after fatal motorcycle crash
FILE - President Joe Biden said the new law would “bring down prices to give American families...
Biden signs new shipping law he says can cut consumer costs