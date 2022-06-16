Northern Nevada International Center hosts celebration for World Refugee Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the UN Refugee Agency, “World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.”

Ahead of this global event, on Saturday, June 18, the Northern Nevada International Center is hosting a community celebration at Miguel Ribera Park (3295 Neil Road) from 12 - 4 p.m.

Dr. Carina Black, executive director of NNIC, Chloe Hoy-Bianchi, coordinator of World Refugee Day and Sandy Raffaeli from Bill Pearce Motors (one of the event’s title sponsors), stopped by Morning Break Thursday to talk about Saturday’s event.

Attendees can expect an resource village with information, multicultural music, food, games and activities. You’ll be able to learn more about the refugee populations who have made Nevada their second home and refugees will have access to information that will help ease their transition into the United States. Speakers will be sharing their personal refugee experiences and the ways NNIC has helped them make the Silver State their home.

Since August 2016, NNIC has helped resettle 406 displaced individuals from areas across the globe including but not limited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, El Salvador and most recently Afghanistan. The organization works to arrange housing and employment opportunities upon their arrival to the northern Nevada region. Additionally, refugee youth are offered mentor programs with adults in our region so as to guide them in their professional and academic careers, and NNIC works to make emotional support programs accessible in order to help enhance confidence as they adjust to their new lives.

While the event is free, organizers encourage RSVPing on Facebook so they can plan accordingly.

