SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - You have nine more chances to catch a free concert series in Sparks if you missed the Lazy 5 Summer music series kickoff Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

A packed crowd gathered at the Park behind the Spanish Springs Library to enjoy a mix of rock ‘n’ roll, country, and blues performed by White Water Retooled.

If you go to a future showing you’re welcome to bring blankets, low backed chairs, small coolers, and drinks.

Two to three food trucks are also usually on site.

Dogs are allowed as long as you sit 250 feet from the stage and be sure to bring cash to get raffle tickets for prizes.

”I tell anybody. Come to this park. Come to this party. The bands are great. The people are fun and the atmosphere is wonderful,” said David Alves who lives in Spanish Springs.

The Lazy 5 Summer Concert series continues every Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at 7100 Pyramid Way in Sparks.

It’s free. No tickets are required.

