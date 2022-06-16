Advertisement

‘I am very proud’: Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate high school

A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. (Source: WTVD, FAMILY VIDEOS, PHOTOS, CNN)
By Tamara Scott
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina mother is celebrating her son’s high school graduation as a special day because many people said it would not happen.

After a healthy two years, Tamara Williams said her son Amari started showing signs of seizures and acting out as a child. He was then not able to walk or eat correctly.

Doctors diagnosed him with encephalitis.

“They said he probably would be a vegetable for the rest of his life and wouldn’t walk or talk,” she said. “All we knew to do was pray, hope and pray.”

Williams said they were at hospitals for several weeks, but moving forward to today, her prayers worked and have led them to where they are this week.

“I am very proud. I’m very proud of him,” Williams said.

Williams was moved to tears watching her first-born son Amari walk across the stage on Monday.

“Now, he is this healthy and strong African American male graduating from high school. This is a huge accomplishment,” Williams said.

Amari said he has very little memory of his time in the hospital but knows walking across the stage was a miracle.

“I have made that my biggest goal because I am my mom’s first born. She talks with me about the good and the bad and staying on the right path,” Amari said.

The new high school graduate said he plans to enter carpentry or construction.

Copyright 2022 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Nevada Primary
AP: Sisolak, Cortez Masto and Laxalt win primaries; some initial local race results
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

Latest News

Veterans attending the MOVE class at the VA Hospital Reno
Veterans getting back on a healthier track
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The bird flu outbreak that led to the deaths of millions of chickens and turkeys in the U.S. in...
Bird flu outbreak waning but threat of virus lingers
The Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive celebrates 25 years as it makes its way through Reno on June 16,...
Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive: More than 300 steers make their way through Reno