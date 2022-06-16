H.O.P.E. highlighted during Rockin’ on the River summer celebration series in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rockin’ on the River is part of our Hello Summer Celebration to engage the community. The free event includes live music, food trucks, swag, cornhole and this year we’ll have a table with job opportunities as well. The series kicks off next Thursday, June 23 with a performance by The Rick Hayes Band.

One of the highlights of the event is to show off the work of Sparks PD’s H.O.P.E. (Homeless Outreach Proactive Engagement). In 2020, a dedicated H.O.P.E. team was formed with three full-time officers. Their primary objective is to offer services and assist those experiencing homelessness through a boots-on-the-ground approach. During H.O.P.E. outreach and engagement with an individual, needs are assessed and then aligned with a number of field-based services and local Medicaid resource partnerships.

Julie Duewel, the community relations manager for Spark, and Sparks Police Officer Brian Wisneski stopped by Morning Break to talk about H.O.P.E. and the fun guests will have at this monthly, free event.

Dates for Rockin’ on the River include, June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at Rock Park (1515 S. Rock Blvd).

For more events happening in Sparks this summer, click here.

To learn more about the H.O.P.E. initiative, click here.

