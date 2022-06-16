Governor Steve Sisolak visits Northern Nevada’s LGBTQIA+ community center in honor of Pride Month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday afternoon, Governor Steve Sisolak officially proclaimed the month of June as Pride Month in Nevada. He presented the proclamation document to the President of Our Center, during a visit to the facility, that serves Northern Nevada’s LGBTQIA+ community.

“Having the recognition today helps to affirm the acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community in Nevada and helps to push a positive message forward,” said Jeromy Manke, President of Our Center.

During his visit, the governor got a tour of the facility to learn more about the resources Our Center provides, like its advocacy and resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

“If someone is being prejudice against, we are all being prejudice against, and thats something that I simply don’t accept, and we need to do whatever we can to make sure that everyone feels welcome, everybody feels safe, and everybody is equal,” said Governor Sisolak, (D) Nevada.

The governor ended his visit by answering questions from attendees at the facility, discussing how he believes the Silver State can continue to “move in the right direction,” and continue to be a state that supports all human rights.

“Pride is all about recognition, pride was started by a transgender and people of color who felt the need to fight back and show that we weren’t being treated equally, and that members of our community were being marginalized and were unable to express themselves freely,” said Manke.

Know that you are loved, and you should be able to love who you want to love, and you shouldn’t have to think back on that, or be ashamed of that...Nevada, we want you to feel a part of this community because you are a part of this community.

“Whether you’re in Reno or the surrounding areas, or in Vegas there are centers who want to welcome you and be there for you,” said Manke.

To learn more about OUR Center and the services they offer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.