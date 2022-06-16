Advertisement

Fletcher, Greiner Go Yard in 8-3 Aces Loss to Dodgers

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:18 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Despite a pair of homers from Dominic Fletcher and Grayson Greiner, the Reno Aces’ (34-28) offense was unable to keep pace with the Oklahoma City Dodgers’ (38-24) hot bats in an 8-3 loss Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Fletcher evened the score with a deep fly that landed in the Aces’ bullpen for a solo homer.

Despite the centerfielder’s longball, the Aces were outscored 7-2 in the remaining six innings.

Grayson Greiner recorded his third home run of the year with a solo shot to right in the ninth inning and set the score at 8-3, Dodgers.

Corbin Martin (4-2) was hooked with the loss after allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in five innings of work with three strikeouts.

The relief duo of Caleb Baragar and Justin Lewis combined for two shutout innings and allowed one hit in the final two frames. Baragar has tossed three scoreless innings in his last three appearances.

Fletcher (3-for-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 2 R) provided the lone multi-hit game for Reno Wednesday night.

After swiping his 11th bag Wednesday night, Stone Garrett has now recorded a stolen base in back-to-back games.

Aces Notables:

  • Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, HR, 3B, RBI, 2 R.
  • Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, RBI, SB.
  • Grayson Greiner: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, R.
  • Cole Tucker: 1-for-2, 2B, BB.
  • Wilmer Difo: 1-for-4.
  • Caleb Baragar: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H.
  • Justin Lewis: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 H.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, through Sunday, June 19.  Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

