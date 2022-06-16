Carson City Library holds summer learning challenge

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Library is holding a summer learning challenge through Aug. 6 where it challenges the community to read a cumulative total of 400,000 minutes.

That’s less than 8 minutes for every Carson City resident age 6 or older or about 32 minutes for every resident age 6 to 18.

The title of this challenge is “Oceans of Possibilities” with an underwater reading theme. The library’s Digitorium was transformed into a virtual aquarium.

A giant mechanical squid - the interactive sculpture “Mechateuthis” by Elko artist Barry Crawford - is in the heart of the library.

Children and adults are encouraged to sign up for the reading challenge. For more information or to sign up: https://carsoncitylibrary.org/.

“Summer is a crucial time for kids to continue reading and fight the ‘summer slide,’ " said Carson City Library Director Tod Colegrove,. “It not only helps kids maintain and advance their learning over the summer months, but this is a fun and interactive way to get them and their parents involved and make coming to the library fun.”

