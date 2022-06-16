Advertisement

Carson City Library holds summer learning challenge

Mechateuthis by Elko artist Barry Crawford is on display at the Carson City Library.
Mechateuthis by Elko artist Barry Crawford is on display at the Carson City Library.(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Library is holding a summer learning challenge through Aug. 6 where it challenges the community to read a cumulative total of 400,000 minutes.

That’s less than 8 minutes for every Carson City resident age 6 or older or about 32 minutes for every resident age 6 to 18.

The title of this challenge is “Oceans of Possibilities” with an underwater reading theme. The library’s Digitorium was transformed into a virtual aquarium.

A giant mechanical squid - the interactive sculpture “Mechateuthis” by Elko artist Barry Crawford - is in the heart of the library.

Children and adults are encouraged to sign up for the reading challenge. For more information or to sign up: https://carsoncitylibrary.org/.

“Summer is a crucial time for kids to continue reading and fight the ‘summer slide,’ " said Carson City Library Director Tod Colegrove,. “It not only helps kids maintain and advance their learning over the summer months, but this is a fun and interactive way to get them and their parents involved and make coming to the library fun.”

