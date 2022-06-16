Bob Carroll: Reno’s Pioneer TV Newsman

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If a history of television news in northern Nevada were ever written, it would begin with a big chapter about Bob Carroll, who died last week at the age of 85.

There were newscasts here on the area’s pioneer station before he arrived on the scene, but the stories came straight from the news wire--rip and read--and they were read by a series of staff announcers who filled many other roles. Carroll was the last of that list.

“We did everything,” he remembered years later. “We did movies. We did breaks. We did voice overs for commercials.”

Television news here really began the day in 1961 when then General Manager Lee Hirshland asked Carroll to head up a functioning news department.

“I said ‘I don’t know how to do this Lee.’ He said ‘Do exactly what you’ve been doing, reading the news on television, but go out now and get the news.’”

He didn’t have experience or much to work with.

“We had a polaroid camera, ok? We had one camera in the studio.”

But he was the right choice, taking to the new role with considerable energy, getting out in the community and beyond, gathering news where it happens, shooting the market’s first news footage. It was black and white film in those days.

“A lot of it was trial and error. A lot of it was error. We were shooting film, processing film and not sure that we had a story until we got it out of the processor.”

A year later, a big test. Major breaking news, the Golden Hotel fire.

“That day, we not only shot a lot of film we had guys from L.A. calling. They were sending up private aircraft to get some footage on this thing.”

There were others; the first live broadcast of a major news event, a State of the State address, an assignment that took him to Washington, D.C., interviews with national newsmakers.

Each step was breaking new ground.

He later moved on to Channel 2, then advertising, public relations and eventually, back to radio hosting a popular ‘Music of America’ program on KUNR.

But he remains in every way the first face of television news in Reno, setting the early standard for those who would follow and, incidentally, helping launch some of their careers, including that of a skinny intern from Fallon.

Thanks again, Bob.

A memorial service for Carroll will be held Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. at Mountain View Mortuary.

