Three people injured in shooting at north end of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on the corner of South Las Vegas Boulevard and West Sahara Avenue around 5:53 p.m. today.

LVMPD says two people were shot and one other person suffered minor injuries. The two who were shot have been taken to hospitals.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Roads in the immediate area are currently closed off for emergency vehicles only.

This is an ongoing investigation, FOX5 will provide updates as details are released.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.