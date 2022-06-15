Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is dead following a rollover in Carson City. It happened just before midnight south of the Fairview Drive exit on I-580.

Troopers said three teenagers were in a silver Jeep heading north when the driver lost control and rolled. The teen who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, troopers said.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Renown.

Speed does appear to be a factor, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

