Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City

(Allison Baker)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teenager is dead following a rollover in Carson City. It happened just before midnight south of the Fairview Drive exit on I-580.

Troopers said three teenagers were in a silver Jeep heading north when the driver lost control and rolled. The teen who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the car, troopers said.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Renown.

Speed does appear to be a factor, but the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

