Suspected burglar arrested at construction site

Daniel Howard
Daniel Howard(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a construction site on I-80 near Lockwood.

Daniel Howard, 60, was arrested June 11, 2022 after reports of a person trespassing on the construction site around 11:30 p.m. Patrol deputies found Howard attempting to hide at the site, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Howard had tools used for committing burglaries, as well as illegal narcotics. Investigators said evidence was also found linking Howard to a previous burglary at the construction site two days earlier.

Howard faces the following charges:

Burglary of a business (2 counts), a felony

Grand larceny, a felony

Possession of burglary tools (2 counts), a gross misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, a felony

Attempted grand larceny, a felony

Destruction of property, a felony

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320. You can also remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

