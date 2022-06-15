Suspected burglar arrested at construction site
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of burglarizing a construction site on I-80 near Lockwood.
Daniel Howard, 60, was arrested June 11, 2022 after reports of a person trespassing on the construction site around 11:30 p.m. Patrol deputies found Howard attempting to hide at the site, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies said Howard had tools used for committing burglaries, as well as illegal narcotics. Investigators said evidence was also found linking Howard to a previous burglary at the construction site two days earlier.
Howard faces the following charges:
Burglary of a business (2 counts), a felony
Grand larceny, a felony
Possession of burglary tools (2 counts), a gross misdemeanor
Possession of a controlled substance, a felony
Attempted grand larceny, a felony
Destruction of property, a felony
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320. You can also remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
