Suspect wanted in car burglary and credit card fraud case

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a female wanted in connection with a car burglary and credit card fraud case.

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was broken into on June 5, 2022. They said the suspect stole a purse, then used the victim’s credit card.

If you recognize the female or have information that can help in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.