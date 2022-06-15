Advertisement

Suspect wanted in car burglary and credit card fraud case

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a female involved in a vehicle...
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a female involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for a female wanted in connection with a car burglary and credit card fraud case.

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was broken into on June 5, 2022. They said the suspect stole a purse, then used the victim’s credit card.

If you recognize the female or have information that can help in the investigation, you are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008, Investigation Division, Detective Liz Granata (775) 283-7854, Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815, Captain Daniel Gonzales at (775) 283-7850, or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

