The Road Ahead with RTC: Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Update

By Carlos Macias
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:58 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Sponsored: Recently, new southbound interstate 580 lanes have opened near the Reno Spaghetti Bowl. Construction to renovate the spaghetti bowl has reached important milestones this spring. Over the past year and a half, multiple bridges have been widened and roughly 25,000 cubic yards of new concrete placed. Now, drivers are traveling some of those new southbound lanes as crews renovate the middle lanes.  The community is getting a “sneak peek” of what the new interstate will look like!

Drivers will continue to see ramp and lane closures through the end of the year- mainly during overnight hours. And lanes will periodically be shifted through the work zone as crews renovate the interstate median. Drivers should ALWAYS slow down and drive safely in the work zone– and sign up for text or e-mail construction alerts at ndotspaghettibowl.com

When construction completes at the end of 2022, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 spaghetti bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes. Southbound I-580 will also be widened between the spaghetti bowl and Vassar Street. And, new southbound I-580 Mill and Second Street ramps will help reduce weaving. This project will ultimately keep our community safer and more connected!

