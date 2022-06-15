Nevada GOP picks Vegas lawyer to try to unseat Democratic AG

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A right-wing lawyer who represented a church in a legal battle over Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions has earned a chance to try to unseat the Democratic attorney general in November.

Sigal Chattah beat another Las Vegas lawyer, Tisha Black, in Tuesday’s GOP primary. She’ll face an uphill battle in November against incumbent Aaron Ford.

Black, who lost a 2018 race for Clark County commissioner, had the support of much of the traditional Republican establishment. Chattah tried to paint her as a Democratic sympathizer during the sometimes heated primary in the western battleground state.

In the Democratic primary, Ford rolled past the same unknown challenger he beat before he was elected as Nevada’s first Black attorney general in 2018. His campaign already had raised nearly $2 million by the end of March.

Chattah thanked her donors, supporters and volunteers in a statement emailed to The Associated Press early Wednesday, saying “our work is just beginning.”

“The next five months will be tough but together with your help, I know we can defeat Aaron Ford in November and get Nevada back on the right path,” she said.