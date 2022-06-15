Advertisement

Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya’s death is fired

Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August 12, 2015, in Grand Rapids, Mich. He waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.(Emily Rose Bennett/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired, officials said Wednesday.

Christopher Schurr, a Grand Rapids officer for seven years, waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday, said City Manager Mark Washington.

Schurr’s dismissal was recommended by police Chief Eric Winstrom after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday.

Washington declined further comment, noting the criminal case and a likely lawsuit over Lyoya’s death.

Schurr’s attorney, Matt Borgula, said he wasn’t representing the officer in the labor matter and had no comment.

Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license.

Schurr, who is white, claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense lawyers said the officer feared for his safety.

The confrontation and shooting were recorded on video.

Schurr, 31, had been on leave while state police investigated the shooting and prosecutor Chris Becker decided whether to pursue charges.

Schurr’s personnel file showed no complaints of excessive force but much praise for traffic stops and foot chases that led to arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

He spent a night in jail before being released on $100,000 bond Friday.

Grand Rapids, population about 200,000, is 160 miles (260 kilometers) west of Detroit.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya: https://apnews.com/hub/patrick-lyoya

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline nearly 2 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

Latest News

FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Wildlife Wednesday
This May 2022 handout photo released by Operation Underground Railroad shows Hidu, an...
Electronic-sniffing dog helps in pedophilia arrest in Mexico
Teen dies in overnight rollover in Carson City
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii...
US sending $1 billion more in military aid to outgunned Ukraine