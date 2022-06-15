Advertisement

Long-awaited Tahoe South Events Center coming along, expected to open next Spring

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Work continues at the Tahoe South Events Center, slated to open in Stateline in the Spring of 2023.

KOLO8 News Now’s Mike Stefansson recently stopped by the site to talk with Carol Chaplin, President/CEO of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, who says this $100-million project is well over a decade in the making.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Gas station in Reno displays the current price of gasoline.
Gasoline 1.89 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

Latest News

Flag disposal
Proper Decommissioning of Flags
Washoe County 'I Voted' sticker.
Voters discover party affiliation changed to ‘other’ on primary election day
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
6-14-22
Work continues at Tahoe South Events Center, set to open in Spring 2023