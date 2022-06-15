Lokken looks at primary results

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Perhaps the biggest trend of note from the Nevada Primary was the low voter turnout.

Despite the fact our state had its first post COVID automatic mail in voting contest; it appears neither Democrats nor Republicans were flocking to their mailboxes or the polls.

“There was no activity of merit on the Democratic side,” says Professor Fred Lokken, Political Science Professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. “Also because of the overwhelming nature of the candidates in the governor’s race I think that became a discouragement,” he says.

The primary did hone down the candidates for two crucial races in Nevada, however.

The Nevada Governor’s race, and the contest for Nevada U.S. Senator.

Lokken says the governor’s race will be hotly contested between incumbent Governor Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

“Yea, I think we have two really great candidates here to make this a very interesting race for us,” he says.

The U.S Senate race will garner national attention and money as it could determine who has the majority in the U.S. Senate come 2023. Lokken says national issues like abortion, gun control, and former President Trump may steer the race rather than candidates.

But in such races, he says expect the contest to be “uncharitable” to put it kindly, between Republican Adam Laxalt and Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

In a surprise result from the primaries, incumbent Bob Lucey appears to have lost his Washoe County Commission Seat to Mike Clark.

“There was a lot of money against the Lucey campaign, and it may have been effective,” says Lokken.

Lokken says no one knows if more voters will turn out for the November General election. Typically, however general elections bring more participation. But he says research shows many of us don’t even think about elections until perhaps 10 days out from the event.

That’s in November.

For now, here in Washoe County, we wait for the final numbers from the primaries which will be certified June 24, 2022. The ballots continue to be processed and counted for those post marked June 14th at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters Office.

That count will continue until Saturday, June 18, 2022.

