Joe Lombardo wins Republican nomination for governor

Clark County Sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor Joe Lombardo waits in line to...
Clark County Sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor Joe Lombardo waits in line to vote at a polling place before voting Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:19 AM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) - Republicans in Nevada picked Joe Lombardo as their nominee to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races this year.

Nevada was one of several states that held elections Tuesday, about midway through a primary season that could reshape American politics. The results offered warnings for both parties.

In Nevada, high prices for gas are acutely felt by residents of Las Vegas’ sprawling suburbs or those commuting from far-flung rural areas. Those factors could imperil the reelection of Nevada’s Democratic governor, Sisolak. He will face Lombardo, the sheriff of Clark County, who also earned a coveted endorsement from Trump.

___

Price reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York, Meg Kinnard in Charleston, South Carolina and Gabe Stern in Reno, Nevada, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

