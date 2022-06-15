Advertisement

Incline Village company introduces the Spacruzzi

By Josh Little
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a unique style of boat being produced by a company based in Incline Village.

“It’s a hot tub that floats,” said owner Alex Kanwetz.

He drew it up on the back of a cocktail napkin about four months ago, and Spacruzzi was born.

“We expected to build a hundred boats this year,” continued Kanwetz. “We launched a soft-site 41 days ago, and we’re almost completely sold out.”

It’s built with a fireplace near the front, which not only serves as ambiance, but also heats up the water with propane. And the boat itself is powered by an electric motor.

“We wanted to do something good for Lake Tahoe,” added Kanwetz. “It’s a real green product; zero impact to Lake Tahoe.”

The Spacruzzi also has an internal water treatment system, using UV rays without any chemicals. All you do it flip a switch and it cleans itself. And the boat does not produce any wake.

“The boat will not travel than four or four and a half miles per hour,” explained Kanwetz. “It’s about getting to a space, getting comfortable and just sitting there. If you’ve never driven a boat, you’re an expert after about 30 seconds.”

There’s also a little ladder attached, so people can jump into the lake to cool off. And the Spacruzzi can be used anywhere, from parked at a house or towed to a party. And during any time of the year, regardless of the season.

“You’re in the lake, it’s snowing. It’s gentile. It’s a mind-blowing experience,” stressed Kanwetz, “It’s really, really cool.”

The Spacruzzis are being sold both to rent, and customized for personal owners. You can get more information by clicking on the link below.

