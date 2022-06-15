Advertisement

Health District reports first case of monkeypox in Southern Nevada

The CDC announced that the reported number of monkeypox cases worldwide has surpassed 1,000.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District reported its first probable monkeypox case in Clark County Wednesday.

SNHD said they are reporting a presumptive positive case in a Clark County resident with recent domestic travel history. The individual is a man in his 20s who did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home, SNHD said.

The Health District said they are conducting contact tracing. No additional cases have been identified at this time.

SNHD said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform confirmatory testing.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infection monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics that were used by someone with monkeypox, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact, according to SNHD.

SNHD said monkeypox risk is low in the U.S. People with unknown lesions or rashes should contact their health care provider and avoid sex during that time, SNHD said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

