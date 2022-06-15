Growing Up Reno: Full Circle Soil and Compost shares benefits of composting in Nevada’s dry climate

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Compost is composed of organic materials derived from plant and animal matter that has been decomposed largely through aerobic decomposition. That’s basically a fancy way of saying recycled leaves and food scraps that have become fertilizer to enrich the soil.

The three big benefits to composting include, waste diversion to fight climate change, preserving soil moisture with organic matter and adding key biological and nutrient factors to the soil.

Cody Witt from Full Circle Soil and Compost in Carson City stopped by Morning Break to talk about how their company composts on a huge scale, but that the same principles can be done in your own backyard.

Full Circle’s green waste recycling program has grown to include many municipalities and organizations around northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. They blend pine needles, wood chips, green waste, and agricultural waste into massive piles. Those piles get wet to start the “cooking and decomposition” process. After about 6 months of cooking at 131-160°F, the piles are screened with materials via large machinery and turned into compost. This highly organic matter and biologically active humus based compost is then blended with soils and other ingredients to make garden soils, landscape soils, potting mixes and many other products. Chunky compost is sold as nutrient mulch to shield soil and help conserve soil moisture.

Full Circle has an in-house soil health and science division that has taken over 2,000 soil samples in the Eastern Sierra. There’s an inventory of over 20 organic soil amendments and minerals we blend with the compost and other soil products to make all-in-one growing materials with all the nutrition added to achieve great growing results in our area.

The best way for people to compost in their backyards is either by a 3 Pile System or Vermicomposting.

The 3 Pile System is great for landscape waste and for larger volumes of materials. To learn more about this system, click here.

Vermicomposting used red worms in a controlled environment to eat food scraps. The worms eat the food and poop out “worm castings” or compost made by worms. This is a cold process as the worms are able to sanitize the food waste through eating the organic material. Worm bins can either be purchased or built so there are layers of material for the worms to live and eat.

