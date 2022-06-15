Advertisement

Great Reno Balloon Race reveals some of this year’s special shapes

By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:03 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Great Reno Balloon Race announced many of the special balloon shapes that will be in this year’s event from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

The special shapes include Darth Vader, Daz, Yellow Bird, Puddy Cat, Tico the Sloth, Tiger, UFO, Billy the Kid, Montie the Black Sheep, Sheriff Airmadillo and Smokey Bear.

The Super Glow Show will be all three days starting at 5 a.m.

“A handful of glowing balloons will act as a beacon to the early morning skies with more than 30 balloons joining the special, early-morning twinkling spectacle,” the race said in a statement.

Eight balloons will lift off at dawn for Dawn Patrol, also all three days.

Mass Ascension will be each day as the sun rises.

“There is something about waking up early, bundling up in blankets, and staring up at these magnificent balloons,” race Executive Director Pete Copeland said in a statement. “Every single year, much like the spectators, I am drawn in by the pure magic of the event — of the spectacular balloons and the memories that I know families and friends are making.”

