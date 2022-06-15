Family Time: The best ways to celebrate dad as a family this Father’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s hard to believe that this Sunday is Father’s Day! For many families, knowing what to get dad is often hard to figure out. What do dads need? What do dads want?

Fortunately, Kacey Queen, co-founder of Northern Nevada Moms, stopped by Morning Break with ideas.

Many dads have everything they need. So what many really want is just to spend time together as a family. And quality time doesn’t have to hurt the bank. It can be as simple as breakfast in bed, playing board games together, spending time outside at a park with a baseball and a picnic. Speaking of baseball, the Reno Aces are in town Sunday and would make a great gift for dad!

Dads also need time away too. Giving an “experience” type of gift like a gift card for a round of golf with his friends or a nice restaurant with mom are always appreciated.

And if your father is more of the sentimental type, a video of all the kids answering fun questions about their dad is sure to make him laugh, maybe even cry. Have your kids answer things like, “What’s your favorite thing about your dad?” “My dad always says __________.” “What’s the funniest thing your dad has ever done?” “What’s a good dad joke?”

No matter what, just telling him you love him is the best thing you can do to celebrate dad this Father’s Day.

