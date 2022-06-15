Community invited to ‘take-a-swing’ at childhood cancer through baseball extravaganza fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) is hosting its first annual Take-A-Swing at Childhood Cancer fundraiser.

Casey Stiteler, the president of the board of directors, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.

Wednesday, June 22 at Greater Nevada Field, the community is invited to attend this benefit event. You’ll be able to mingle on the Reno Aces field with highly esteemed baseball players including San Francisco Giants player, Mike Krukow. There will be heavy appetizers, drinks, an auction for one-of-a-kind baseball memorabilia, and a chance to hear encouraging words from professional players and broadcasters. The evening also includes a homerun derby and private fireworks show.

Individual tickets will be $200. VIP tickets will be $350. VIP ticket holders will be able to attend a private ‘Cocktails and Catch’ event that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sponsorships are also available ranging from $3,500 to $10,000.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the event, click here.

Proceeds will go towards NNCCF and their mission to provide direct emotional and financial support to children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation is the only non-profit in the region solely dedicated to helping local children and their families affected by childhood cancer.

