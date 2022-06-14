What to know ahead of Nevada’s primary election Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tomorrow is the big day for the Silver State.

Starting at seven in the morning, Nevadans will head to the polls to vote for leaders in local and state offices.

As you prepare to make those decisions, here are a few reminders, even if you’re not registered yet.

57 voting centers will be open in Washoe County until 7:00 p.m. You will be able to cast your vote as long as you’re in line before that time.

If you haven’t registered or need to update your voter registration, you can do so online at the Secretary of State’s website or, you can do it in person using same-day registration at any polling location. You must provide a valid Nevada ID or Nevada driver’s license with proof of residency, if different from the one on your identification.

Now if you’re voting by mail, know that mail-in ballots will be accepted up to four days after the election but only if they are postmarked by no later than tomorrow.

“We do like to remind people that if you’re going to drop it in the mailbox on Tuesday, to make sure your mailman hasn’t already come,” said Jamie Rodriguez, government affairs manager at Washoe County. “Because if your mailman has come on Tuesday before you put it in the mailbox that’ll be postmarked for the 15th and we won’t be able to count that.”

Make sure to use a black or blue ink pen to fill out your mail-in ballot. Once you do, you can drop it off in person but unlike early voting, you can only do so at the voting centers and not the registrar’s office.

If you are voting in person, it is important to make sure your ballot has been processed.

“Make sure you wait when you hit cast your ballot,” said Rodriguez. “Wait for a big green check mark, that actually means that your vote has been recorded. During early voting we did have people leave before that happened. the polling managers were able to go ahead and cast those ballots for you.”

At the top of washoecounty.gov/voters, there’s a light blue “Wait Times Map” button. Click it on Tuesday to see polling and ballot drop-off locations around the greater Reno area and how long the wait is at each.

Remember that you can also check the status of your ballot and voter registration online.

With the January 6 hearings, people are taking a closer look at elections. On Monday afternoon, Rodriguez told KOLO8 News Now that the county is very confident elections are secure.

As mentioned above, Nevada law allows for counties to receive ballots by mail for up to four days after election day if they are postmarked on or before election day. Then an additional two days are set aside to handle any issues with signatures that don’t match those on record.

There’s also another day assigned to check if people voted in two different places in the county. Finally, three days after that the county commissioners – plus the board of supervisors in Carson City – certify the election results.

Final election results will be available no later than June 24, 10 days after the election.

