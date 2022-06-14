US judge keeps Nevada execution challenge alive, for now

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A U.S. judge declined to either decide or dismiss a condemned Nevada killer’s lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state plan for what would be its first lethal injection in over 16 years.

Judge Richard Boulware on Monday left open Zane Floyd’s case and set an Oct. 11 date for attorneys on both sides to return to court in Las Vegas.

The judge says he might close the matter before then, since state prison officials testified that they don’t currently have the drugs they would need for an execution. The key question remains whether the state’s never-before-used combination of drugs would cause Floyd so much pain that it would amount to cruel and inhumane punishment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)