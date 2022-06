NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A tanker truck that went off the road Tuesday has prompted a closure of Highway 20 in Nevada County.

According to Caltrans District 3, the highway is closed between Nevada City and the I-80 connector.

Crews said 9,000 gallons of gasoline needs to be transferred.

The closure is expected to last 4 to 6 hours.

