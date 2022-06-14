Survey finds Democratic incumbent in U.S. Nevada Senate race would beat GOP top contenders if race was held today

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nevada voters head to the polls Tuesday to decide who the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate race will be on the November ballot, but a survey finds Democratic incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto would beat the Republican challenger, if the election was held today.

Prior to the start of early voting, University of Nevada, Reno political analyst Dr. Christina Ladam surveyed nearly 1100 Nevadans.

The results showed, incumbent Senator Catherine Cortez Masto would beat top GOP contenders former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt 48%-27% and Afghanistan War veteran Sam Brown 47%-24%.

“Sen. Cortez Masto is a pretty popular candidate and senator in the state,” said Ladam.

Ladam said when it comes down to this race, Nevadans are focused on the issues.

In the Republican Primary, both Laxalt and Brown are campaigning on issues including the economy, immigration, and crime.

“Sam Brown is also a vet and those issues go hand and hand when we’re considering voting,” said Ladam.

But, Ladam said Laxalt’s endorsement by former President Donald Trump is giving him an edge in the polls.

“I think it helps and that’s why he’s doing so well in the polls,” said Ladam.

When it comes to clenching the GOP nomination, Ladam said Sam Brown is a real threat to Laxalt, and that Brown is popular with rural Republicans while Laxalt is doing better with Republicans who live in the city.

There are six other GOP candidates in Nevada’s Senate Primary race. Cortez Masto also has three challengers in the Democratic Primary.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.