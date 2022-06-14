Advertisement

Search on for suspected shoe thieves in Carson City

The suspects who detectives said stole multiple pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear in Carson City.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the people suspected of stealing from the Famous Footwear in Carson City.

It happened Saturday, May 7, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. at the store on Topsy Lane.

The sheriff’s office said several people walked in and stole multiple pairs of shoes.

If you can help identify any of the people in the attached photos, or if you have information about the crime, you are asked to contact Douglas County Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Investigator Wharton at (775) 782-9927. Reference DCSO case number 22SO11559.

