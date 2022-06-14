Reno Rodeo set to return Thursday with fun, exciting events for all

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Billed ‘The Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West’, the Reno Rodeo begins June 16.

The ten-day event is expected to bring the Northern Nevada community $58 million.

The product is fun for everyone, according to this year’s president, Josh Iveson.

“First-timers and the ones who come back year after year with their families and their kids growing up with them down in these stands...it’s pretty exciting.”

The excitement starts with Extreme Bulls on Night One, followed by eight nights of the best cowboys and cowgirls North America has to offer, before Championship Saturday wraps a bow on the event.

Competitors include the Wright brothers. Nevada will be well-represented with Wyatt Denny, Mitch Pollock, and Jade Corkill. All of the standard rodeo events will include names from the top-15 in the PRCA standings.

But that’s to be expected.

There’s also a different look in 2022.

“Wild pony races and that’s before anything happens,” Iveson said. “There’s little kids on wild ponies. Then we’re going to end the rodeo with guys on motorcycles doing crazy stunts and jumps over the top. That’s every single day.”

Social spaces also return.

“We are going to have the Coors tent which is going to have a live video stream where (fans) can have a cold beer and watch what’s going on without a rodeo ticket. We’ll have the Jack tent which they can fully experience. We have the Double-R marketplace where they can shop and we have our great food vendors,” Iveson explained.

There will once again be free shuttles between the Grand Sierra Resort and the Reno Rodeo. Those run every 20 minutes.

Iveson expects all ten days to be packed but tickets are still available here.

