Nevada primary: Card reader issue reported at Cold Springs M.S.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Election officials are working to fix a card reader issue at a Washoe County polling location.

The issue was reported at Cold Springs Middle School around 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, two hours after polls opened for the Nevada primary.

A Washoe County official tells KOLO 8 News Now that the vote center is still having difficulty with a few of the card readers, so manual functions are still underway.

The voting location remains open, but we’re told there is an average wait time of about 5 minutes while the issue is fixed.

To check wait times at other polling locations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.