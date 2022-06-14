Advertisement

Nevada primary: Card reader issue reported at Cold Springs M.S.

A card reader issue at Cold Springs Middle School Tuesday morning forced election officials to...
A card reader issue at Cold Springs Middle School Tuesday morning forced election officials to move to manual operations.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Election officials are working to fix a card reader issue at a Washoe County polling location.

The issue was reported at Cold Springs Middle School around 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, two hours after polls opened for the Nevada primary.

A Washoe County official tells KOLO 8 News Now that the vote center is still having difficulty with a few of the card readers, so manual functions are still underway.

The voting location remains open, but we’re told there is an average wait time of about 5 minutes while the issue is fixed.

To check wait times at other polling locations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane

Latest News

Nevada Primary
What to know ahead of Nevada’s primary election Tuesday
Washoe County "I voted" sticker. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County
Primary Election 2022: Find your nearest polling location
Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Conspiracies dominate GOP primary for Nevada elections post
President Biden speaks at the 2022 Summit of the Americas
Migration top priority at Summit of the Americas