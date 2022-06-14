Advertisement

KOLO Cooks: A new twist on a Peruvian dish, Chef Jonathan Chapin makes green apple ceviche

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mix things up! Try something new! Step outside your comfort zone! Ceviche is a cold salad, almost like a cole slaw, that’s made with raw fish, other seafood and “cooked” in citrus. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes takes a traditional ceviche with tilapia and shrimp, and adds his own flavorful twist.

Ingredients:

  • 1 filet of white fish of your choice (chopped)
  • 12 shrimp (chopped)
  • 1/2 red onion (diced)
  • 1 jalapeño (diced)
  • 1 bunch cilantro (chopped)
  • 2 small Roma tomatoes (diced)
  • 3 garlic cloves (minced)
  • 3 tsp. Chile olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Favorite hot sauce
  • 2 limes (juiced)
  • 1 lemon (juiced)
  • 1 orange (juiced)
  • 1 Granny Smith Apple (minced)
  • 1 small avocado (chopped)

Directions:

  • Mix everything except the avocado together.
  • Refrigerate.
  • Top with avocado and more cilantro once the seafood cooks from the citrus!
  • Season to taste!
  • Voila!

KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Sierra Gold Seafood for the meat, Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Rowan Collins for his assistance behind the scenes, Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair and MaZa Salon and Spa for keeping him looking young.

