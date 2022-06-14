KOLO Cooks: A new twist on a Peruvian dish, Chef Jonathan Chapin makes green apple ceviche

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mix things up! Try something new! Step outside your comfort zone! Ceviche is a cold salad, almost like a cole slaw, that’s made with raw fish, other seafood and “cooked” in citrus. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes takes a traditional ceviche with tilapia and shrimp, and adds his own flavorful twist.

Ingredients:

1 filet of white fish of your choice (chopped)

12 shrimp (chopped)

1/2 red onion (diced)

1 jalapeño (diced)

1 bunch cilantro (chopped)

2 small Roma tomatoes (diced)

3 garlic cloves (minced)

3 tsp. Chile olive oil ( Big Horn Olive Oil Company

Salt and pepper

Favorite hot sauce

2 limes (juiced)

1 lemon (juiced)

1 orange (juiced)

1 Granny Smith Apple (minced)

1 small avocado (chopped)

Directions:

Mix everything except the avocado together.

Refrigerate.

Top with avocado and more cilantro once the seafood cooks from the citrus!

Season to taste!

Voila!

