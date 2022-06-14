Enjoy a ‘vocal tour of the world’ during The Sierra High Notes upcoming concert

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to a free concert this weekend as The Sierra High Notes choir takes audiences to different locations around the globe through the magic of song.

Choir president Kevin Craik, musical director Eric Kao and choir member, Nedra Ripley joined Katey Roshetko on Morning Break Tuesday to talk about their upcoming concert.

The two-night event is Friday and Saturday, June 17-18 at 7 p.m. They’ll be performing at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (2505 King’s Row) in Reno.

Admission is free, but there is a suggest donation of $20.

To learn more about The Sierra High Notes’ concert, click here.

