Candidates, parties make last minute push before Nevada Primary Election

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The countdown is on, there are less than 24 hours until Primary Election Day.

“We’re excited too, we’ve been working up to this, we have a lot of races on the line for the primary,” said Sarah Mahler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County.

At the Washoe County democrat headquarters, they’re working the phones and encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to head out tomorrow.

“Our candidates are making phone calls and sending out mailers and doing text messaging all the way down to the judges races,” Mahler said.

“They’re very important and we have very enthusiastic candidates this time.”

Republicans are doing the same thing. Nevada Senate District 16 candidate Lisa Krasner is making phone call after phone call.

“[I’m] walking a few more doors, talking to people and making hundreds of in person phone calls,” Krasner said.

The primaries decide who is on the ballot in November, but Krasner says votes tomorrow could very well determine who wins in the fall.

“Many races will be decided in the primaries, so their vote in the primaries is extremely important,” she said.

Nearly 58,000 Nevadans have already made their choice in Washoe County, casting their ballot during early voting days. Almost half of those votes came by mail.

You can cast your ballot until 7 pm on June 14th.

Find polling places here.

