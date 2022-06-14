Advertisement

Candidates, parties make last minute push before Nevada Primary Election

By Ashley Grams
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The countdown is on, there are less than 24 hours until Primary Election Day.

“We’re excited too, we’ve been working up to this, we have a lot of races on the line for the primary,” said Sarah Mahler, Chair of the Democratic Party of Washoe County.

At the Washoe County democrat headquarters, they’re working the phones and encouraging those who haven’t voted yet to head out tomorrow.

“Our candidates are making phone calls and sending out mailers and doing text messaging all the way down to the judges races,” Mahler said.

“They’re very important and we have very enthusiastic candidates this time.”

Republicans are doing the same thing. Nevada Senate District 16 candidate Lisa Krasner is making phone call after phone call.

“[I’m] walking a few more doors, talking to people and making hundreds of in person phone calls,” Krasner said.

The primaries decide who is on the ballot in November, but Krasner says votes tomorrow could very well determine who wins in the fall.

“Many races will be decided in the primaries, so their vote in the primaries is extremely important,” she said.

Nearly 58,000 Nevadans have already made their choice in Washoe County, casting their ballot during early voting days. Almost half of those votes came by mail.

You can cast your ballot until 7 pm on June 14th.

Find polling places here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal crash near Patrick
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

Food Bank of Northern Nevada
Kids Cafe free summer meals begins Monday
Steven Alvarado, 21 years old of Cold Springs.
Man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old
Gas tanks with additional taxes in Washoe County beginning July 1, 2022 added on.
Gasoline 1.89 cents more a gallon in Washoe County beginning July 1
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather