Bring the whole family to the Reno Rodeo Kids’ Day at Livestock Events Center Indoor Arena

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Looking for something fun and FREE to do with the kids this weekend? The Reno Rodeo is excited to bring back Kids’ Day at the Reno Livestock Events Center Large Indoor Arena.

Violet Richards from Reno Rodeo stopped by Morning Break to talk about Sunday’s event.

On June 19 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. aspiring cowboys and cowgirls can learn all about the tradition of rodeo, agriculture and the western lifestyle through interactive activities, live displays and lots of animals. There’s something for kids of all ages including milking a cow, pictures with rodeo royalty, horseback rides and so much more.

Kids’ Day is also proud to host the 6th Annual Mutton Bustin’ Championship. This is a one-day spin off event of the ever-popular nightly event, Mutton Bustin’! About 100 kids, ages 5-7, will be able to compete for the title of Champion – amongst other things.

