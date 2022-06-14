Big rig crashes through guardrail on I-80 in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to repair 250 feet of guardrail after a semi truck crashed through it on eastbound I-80 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. June 14, 2022 at the E. McCarran Boulevard off-ramp.

Information on injuries and what led to the crash have not been released.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said lanes will be reduced while repairs are made. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

💪All Reno-area highway crews are working hard to repair 250 feet of damaged guardrail after a truck crash on eastbound I-80 near east McCarran Blvd in @cityofsparks.



🚧I-80 lanes reduced for repairs. AVOID AREA if possible.



Know before you go: https://t.co/j1HkXG50aR pic.twitter.com/LHXZdL6ZsQ — Nevada DOT Reno (@nevadadotreno) June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.