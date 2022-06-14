Advertisement

Big rig crashes through guardrail on I-80 in Sparks

A semi crashed through a guardrail along I-80 eastbound at the E. McCarran off-ramp Tuesday...
A semi crashed through a guardrail along I-80 eastbound at the E. McCarran off-ramp Tuesday morning.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are working to repair 250 feet of guardrail after a semi truck crashed through it on eastbound I-80 Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. June 14, 2022 at the E. McCarran Boulevard off-ramp.

Information on injuries and what led to the crash have not been released.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said lanes will be reduced while repairs are made. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Nevada, a landlord must provide 60-days written notice before increasing the rent. If a...
Tenant rights in Nevada revealed amid rapid rent increases
Shiloh Hunter Weaver, left, and Marielle Navalta
Woman busted for drugs, child endangerment lost her child to murder in 2015
Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes
Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-580 rollover near Moana Lane
Reno Fire responded to the structure fire around 5:30 a.m. on June 8, 2022.
Four units destroyed in South Reno apartment complex fire

Latest News

A live look at ballot counting in Washoe County.
WATCH: Livestream of Washoe County ballot counting
A tanker truck tipped over Tuesday prompting a closure of Highway 20 between Nevada City and...
Tanker truck goes off road, prompts Hwy. 20 closure
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Crews respond to an RV fire Tuesday, June 14, 2022 on Greg St. in Sparks.
Crews respond to RV fire in Sparks