Behind-the-scenes look at Reno Aces ticket operations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the first step to getting into Greater Nevada Field.

Acquiring a ticket.

Each gameday the ticket staff with the Reno Aces is slammed trying to get as many bodies inside as quickly and conveniently as possible.

“Our job is to make sure when they go through those gates they have a huge smile on their face and are having a great time because we want to ensure the rest of the night at the ballpark is a great one,” said Kristina Solis, the Aces’ Director of Ticket Operations.

Thousands of transactions at one point or another every time the club is scheduled to compete. For the 20-plus employees in the Aces ticket office a busy shift is a fulfilling experience.

Responsibilities range from building information on tickets, to selling single-game and group admission, to season memberships, and entrance to special events.

“Working in minor league baseball is really rewarding because it’s really up close and personal with our fans,” added Solis.

Sometimes getting up close and personal isn’t a choice, especially when it comes to solidifying a transaction. Some fans like the convenience of the all-digital approach where they can buy their seat online and download their ticket straight to their phone.

“It’s a lot smoother and a lot faster but it’s definitely a change of pace,” said Solis. “Most people are used to paper tickets.”

Others might not have the latest technology, or find going digital confusing.

“We just try to stay as flexible as we possibly can and make sure all of our processes and procedures are the most customer friendly so people do have the best experience from start to finish,” said Laura Raymond, the club’s Senior Director of Ticket Services and Operations.

The next time you look out into the crowd just remember it all started with your ticket.

