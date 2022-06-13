Advertisement

Primary Election 2022: Find your nearest polling location

Washoe County "I voted" sticker. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County
Washoe County "I voted" sticker. Photo Courtesy: Washoe County
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:52 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Primary election day in Nevada is Tuesday, June 14, 2022. It’s the last chance to vote in the primaries before November’s midterm election.

So far in Washoe County, 57,948 people have cast their ballots during early voting (as of Monday morning). Nearly half of those were cast through mail-in voting. Early voting ended on Friday, June 10.

On primary election day, polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at more than 57 locations across Washoe County. As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to cast their votes.

A list of polling centers in Washoe County can be found here. Polling centers in all other Nevada counties can be found here.

Voters can also head to www.washoecounty.gov for map of wait times, and to check their ballot status.

