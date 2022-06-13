Advertisement

Man charged with sex crimes against 15-year-old

Steven Alvarado, 21 years old of Cold Springs.
Steven Alvarado, 21 years old of Cold Springs.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Springs man faces charges accused of sexual seduction of a minor.

Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Steven Alvarado after a months-long investigation that started in December 2021.

Deputies met with the 15-year-old victim who told them that Alvarado would purchase the juvenile alcohol in exchange for sex. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that there were several young girls that Alvarado associated with, the sheriff’s office said.

Alvarado was arrested on June 8, 2022 and booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on three counts of statutory sexual seduction of a minor, a felony, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor.

Detectives believe that there may be more victims and witnesses related to this case and are asking for anyone with information to contact them at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number WC21-6334.

