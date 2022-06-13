‘A great need for landlords’ in Housing Choice Voucher Program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Housing Authority needs more landlords to participate in its Housing Choice Voucher Program.

In a press release, the RHA said landlords play a vital role in ensuring low-income families have a safe place to live, and that without their participation, families with rental subsidies can’t use their voucher.

The RHA provides monetary lease signing bonuses to landlords and property managers who accept specialty vouchers, and other incentives for all voucher programs.

“Landlords who are part of our Housing Choice Voucher Program are guaranteed rent stability and direct deposit, but more than that, they play a big part in providing a stable foundation for families, older Nevadans and veterans,” said Heidi McKendree, Interim Executive Director of the Reno Housing Authority. “They help the entire community prosper.”

Of the more than 4,200 local individuals and families served by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HCV program, more than a third are children and 41% are elderly or disabled, the RHA said. The HCV waiting list has more than 4,000 individuals and families on it.

“We have a great need right now for landlords to partner with us, to help provide safe, quality housing for our fellow Nevadans,” McKendree said.

Monthly new landlord information meetings will resume starting Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The meetings are open to all landlords and property managers, and will continue the last Wednesday of every month.

Landlords or property managers wanting more information are encouraged to call the Reno Housing Authority at 775-329-3630 or visit RenoHA.org.

