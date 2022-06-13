Commission on tourism makes push to increase travel to rural Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Commission on Tourism had approved $760,000 in marketing grants to boost tourism rural communities

Travel Nevada says they will distribute 67 grants across 37 organizations.

This cycle of awards is funded with money from the EDA State Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Award.

The hope is for this money to result in people not just traveling places, but staying there overnight – resulting in more room tax revenue for the state.

“One of my biggest priorities as Chair of Nevada Commission on Tourism is promoting what I like to call the ‘hidden gems’ of our state, many of which exist in our rural communities,” Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead said. “It’s so important to highlight, market and promote our rural gems, which is why I was happy to support the grant recommendations.”

Among the funded projects:

$12,000 is going to the Great Basin National Park Foundation to help improve the park’s digital presence by hiring a photographer.

Pahrump is getting $19,875 to expose Nevada and California markets to the town and outlying areas of the state. The grant includes advertising in target publications as well as digitally at sporting events in the Los Angeles and Las Vegas markets.

A $41,250 award was granted to Carson City Culture & Tourism Authority to execute multiple marketing and advertising efforts to support its first full-scale marketing campaign in order to drive larger awareness of Carson City.

The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce was awarded $38,375 to fulfill a full-scale marketing and advertising strategy that will inspire visitation to Boulder City and Southern Nevada.

The City of West Wendover was awarded $5,000 to help promote the 2022 Salty & Stupid Cycling Events. These events target adventure travelers and cycling enthusiasts and have grown over the past two years into a two-day event with nearly 450 cyclists.

Nevada’s Indian Territory was awarded $10,000 to assist with the promotion of cultural events and destination attractions.

